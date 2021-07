The Wylie Pirates defense continues to turn to its youth.

With young players taking over on the defensive line, linebackers and cornerbacks, safety remains no different, with two new starters slated for the 2021 season. The question that remains for coach Jimmy Carter and his staff, is finding those starters going to be in the first game on Aug. 27.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]