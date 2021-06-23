Pirates receiving core leads offense

The Wylie Pirates offense needed some talent to break­through, and the wide receivers showed it last season.

Led by Cam Pruitt and Seth Kramer, the Pirates had one of the better wide receiver duos in District 9-6A. With Pruitt providing the majority of the big plays in the offense and Kramer consistently able to get open across the middle, the two combined to gain 932 yards and catch 10 of Wylie’s 12 passing touchdowns last season.

With Pruitt returning as a junior and Kramer entering his senior season, head coach Jim­my Carter is looking forward to creating more opportunities for big plays from his duo.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]