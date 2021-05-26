Graduating athletes share senior stories

With graduation on Friday, several Wylie East senior athletes spoke about their favorite senior memories, lasting legacy as a Lady Raider and post-graduation plans.

Akasha Davis, volleyball and basketball

… on the emotions surround­ing her senior year

“My emotions this season were a roller coaster,” Davis said. “Between me being upset that it’s my last season and I was over­joyed with the team that we had this year, I had a lot of feelings.

… on her favorite playoff memory.

“There was a great moment this year in the Red Oak basket­ball playoff game,” Davis said. “Aleena [Dawkins] looked at me with tears and said we are so close, when we were down and I told her it’s gonna be OK. After that I had the shot to tie the game and took a charge to put us in overtime and win.”

Davis said she plans to attend Lamar University in Beaumont, continuing to play basketball while pursuing a medical degree in hopes of becoming an anesthe­siologist.

By Jackson King • [email protected]