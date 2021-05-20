Wylie drops game one against Rockwall

Through the first two rounds of the postseason, Wylie’s baseball team managed to surrender only two runs.

By the middle of the first inning in their UIL 6A Region II Quarterfinal matchup against Rockwall, Wylie found themselves down four runs. The Yellowjackets had five straight baserunners in the top of the first inning to take a commanding lead and won game one by a final of 9-2 on Thursday night.

The Pirates could only manage two hits in the game but had six runners left on base thanks to six walks by the Yellowjackets pitchers. Luke Wiseman led the way at the plate for Wylie, scoring both runs on passed balls and reaching base in all three at-bats courtesy of two walks and an error.

Evan Ballast was roughed up by the Rockwall lineup, taking the loss after pitching three innings and giving up seven hits, six runs and five earned runs in the contest. Rockwall had 11 hits in the game led by the middle of the order. The second through fourth hitters for the Yellowjackets had five hits and scored four runs in the game.

Game two between the Pirates and the Yellowjackets will be tomorrow night at Rockwall High School with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

See the full story in next week’s edition of The Wylie News

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]