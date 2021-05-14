Wylie Prep finishes season as runners-up

The TCAF Division 2 championship was heralded before the game as a pitcher’s duel and it lived up to the billing.

Wylie Prep and Harvest Christian faced off twice in the regular season, with each side coming out on top once. The championship game was the rubber match.

The Wylie Prep Patriots entered the state championship and fell just short, losing 2-0 to Harvest Christian Lantana in the title game Thursday night at Springtown ISD.

Both teams put their best foot forward with their ace pitchers — Wylie Prep’s Ethan Tomsu and Harvest Christian’s Carson Lucky — which led to a scoreless game through five and a half innings. The Saints finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead and handing Tomsu the hard-luck loss after keeping the Patriots in the game.

Wylie Prep finished the season 14-2 and runners-up in the state for their division, with both losses coming against Harvest Christian.

See the full story in next week’s issue of The Wylie News

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]