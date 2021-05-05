Wylie beats Horn in round one

The Wylie Pirates softball en­tered the postseason as the top seed from District 9-6A, play­ing Mesquite Horn in the bi-dis­trict round.

Despite a tie with the Sachse Lady Mustangs in the regular season district standings, Wylie was able to take the first seed off of a coin toss in their favor. Entering the tournament at 22-4 and 13-1 in district play, they welcomed Horn who entered the postseason as the fourth seed out of District 10-6A with an 11-13 record overall and 7-6 in district play.

The result was a clean sweep for the Pirates, who beat the Lady Jaguars in game one on April 29 by a final score of 8-3. Wylie scored eight runs on eight hits, while Horn was able to score three runs on two hits but failed to help itself with six errors.

Averie Gunther was the top pitcher for the Pirates, getting the victory and also helping her­self out with a triple.

Going up 1-0, Wylie took ad­vantage in game two, winning 11-0 in five innings on April 30. It was a tightly contested game early, with the Lady Jaguars holding the Pirates in the first two innings to leave the game scoreless.

Averie Gunther was dealing early, striking out the side in the bottom of the first inning to keep Horn from scoring. She went the first two innings with five strikeouts. Wylie then opened things up in the third in­ning with 10 runs.

Mikayla Hoffman got the ral­ly going with an RBI double for the Pirates, who then followed it up with a Jordyn Merrett tri­ple to make it a three-run lead. Hoffman then came up later and delivered a two-run triple off the center-field wall to make it a 10-run inning. Merrett hit a home run in the fourth inning, and Gunther took care of busi­ness in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]