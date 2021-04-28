Wylie two wins from perfect district slate

The Wylie Pirates softball team has made its mark on the District 9-6A competition.

Two more shutouts now put the Pirates at 12-0 in district play and on the way to a dis­trict championship.

Wylie opened the week with a 5-0 victory over Naaman Forest on April 20.

Luke Wiseman went the distance on the mound, hav­ing a masterclass pitching performance of seven innings while surrendering just one hit in the contest and strik­ing out nine batters. Only six Rangers batters reached base in the contest and only one could reach the scoring posi­tion as Wiseman dominated throughout the game. He got some offensive help when Luke Lianthong scored in the top of the fourth inning off of a passed ball. In that same in­ning, Dawson Cox doubled in Cam Pruitt and Logan Jeske to increase Wylie’s lead to three.

In total, Jeske led the team with two hits, while Cox had the two RBIs and Wiseman had one RBI of his own.

The Pirates capped the week with a 3-0 win over Lakeview Centennial on April 23.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]