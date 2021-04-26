Monday, 26 April, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Lambert, Popelka qualify for state championship

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

7 hours ago

The Wylie News
Pleasant Valley Road is closed between South Ballard Avenue and Dominion Drive for up to the next four days because of repairs, the city of Wylie reports. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email