Lady Raiders earn third in district track and field meet

After a month of exhibition events, the Wylie East track and field team reached the finish line. Battling in Lucas, the Raiders competed in the district 10-5A competition in a two-day meet against their rivals Wednesday and Thursday.

As a team, the girls track and field team did the best overall, finishing in a tie for third with Rock Hill at 108 total points. The Raiders finished seventh overall on the boys side with 36 total points. McKinney North won both varsity competitions, earning 171 points on the girls side and 167 points on the boys side.

Overall, Wylie East finished with 11 total medals and 12 competitors advancing to the area meet. The Lady Raiders were dominant during the relay events, earning gold medals in both the 4X100-meter relay (48.20) and the 4X200-meter relay (1:42.40) before finishing fourth in the 4X400-meter relay (4:13.49). Jolene Lavaki earned a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash (12.70), while Demi Zavala finished third in the 200-meter dash (26.37).

In the field, the Lady Raiders earned four more medals, including two first place finishes. Kristina Subia advanced in both the shot put and discus throws, finishing with a silver medal in the shot put (37-11) and a bronze medal in the discus (114-6). Right ahead of Subia in the shot put was fellow senior Selease Sampram, who earned a gold medal (39-2.25). Nyle Mathis also earned a gold medal, finishing first in the triple jump (36-1.75).

The Raiders also advanced in the 4X400-meter relay, earning a bronze medal (3:27.69). Senior Kenan Maxey finished first in the 100-meter dash (11.19), while sophomore Charis Jackson earned a gold medal in the 400-meter dash (49.80).

Wylie East will compete in the area track and field meet Wednesday, April 14, running at Frisco Memorial Stadium Wednesday, April 14. Along with their fellow district competitors, the Raiders will be paired with the Frisco schools of District 9-5A, including Frisco High, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Frisco Independence, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Wakeland and host Frisco Memorial. Competition is slated to go all day April 14.

