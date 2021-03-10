Lady Raiders closes pre district on sour stretch

This past weekend, the Wylie East softball returned home for their final pre-district stretch, competing at home March 4-6. Holding a 3-3 record entering the competition, the Lady Raiders were unable to replicate their success from the previous weekend, going 2-4.

Wylie East coach Amy Southern said she was disappointed by how the team closed out the preseason.

“I was not very pleased with our performance during these tournament games, but it is the time of year when teams and individual players have to experience obstacles and figure them out,” Southern said. “We held our own with Forney and Wylie, which we were encouraged by, but certainly did not play our best ball against Rockwall or Burleson Centennial.”

The Lady Raiders started the competition out on Thursday, facing off against two 6A opponents in Rockwall and Sachse. Wylie East struggled against the Lady Yellowjackets, giving up 11 runs in a double-digit loss, before defeating Sachse 6-5, including a home run by senior Ashlyn Wood. The Lady Raider found similar results the next day, losing to Forney 5-2 before a 4-1 victory against Mesquite Horn moved the team back to .500.

The biggest struggles for the Lady Raiders happened on the final day, losing to Burleson Centennial 9-0 in the morning game before falling to inter-city rival Wylie 3-2.

One of Wylie East’s biggest struggles in the preseason has been dealing with the injury bug, forcing the team to make roster adjustments constantly.

“We have a few of our top players who have struggled and continue to struggle with this,” Southern said. “Having to constantly make lineup changes to work around this does not help with building a consistent, cohesive defensive or offensive team.”

District begins for Wylie East this week, with the Lady Raiders opening on the road against Denison Monday, March 8. Wylie East hosts Lovejoy Wednesday, March 10, before competing in another road matchup versus The Colony Tuesday, March 16.

Being able to replicate the success they’ve had in the preseason is a goal for the team in district competition, said the coach.

“We have certainly had sparks of greatness in some of the pre-district games we have played,” Southern said. “The key to our success against our district opponents will be finding consistency and showing up for each game with our A-game. I am looking forward to our first district matchup against Denison.”

