Pirates get boost to top of 9-6A standings

The Wylie Pirates boys bas­ketball team needed some help to finish the season, and they got it.

After a tough loss to Garland High School, Wylie needed them to lose at least once while winning their games to finish the season. The Pirates did their part over the week, winning both games last week to improve their record to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in district play.

The opening win was over North Garland, knocking off the Raiders 52-39. The Pirates used a strong defensive performance and an 18-5 run in the second quarter to pace themselves to victory. Wylie’s defense has continued to be the benchmark for success for the team, and they held North Garland to sin­gle digits in the second and third quarters. Offensively, three Pi­rates finished in double figures. Kobe Wiggins led the way with 14 points, while Jordan Hudgins and Tyler Booty had 11 and 10 points, respectively. North Gar­land fell to 1-11 with the loss to Wylie.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]