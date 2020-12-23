Lady Raiders continue to impress in district play

There wasn’t much Akasha Davis could do wrong for the Lady Raiders basketball pro­gram.

The senior forward who’s set to play basketball at Lamar next season has stepped into a lead­ership role for Wylie East and took it in stride. Entering district play, the Lady Raiders needed her to come through to lead the team to the next level, and she came through. She dominated the game this week, leading the team in scoring in wins over Denison and Lovejoy to open district play.

For the full story, see the Dec. 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]