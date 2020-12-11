47-point first half from Rockwall ends Wylie’s season

For a fleeting moment, Wylie offered hope of a potential upset.

They faced Rockwall, now 10-1 on the season, in the bi-district round of the UIL 6A playoffs and came into the game as heavy underdogs on the road. Head coach Jimmy Carter and the Pirates took a big risk and attempted an onside kick to start the game. After a couple of bounces, Wylie had recovered the ball in Rockwall territory.

But after a quick three and out and punt from the Pirates, it took the Yellowjackets one play to go 80 yards, and just like that Wylie trailed 7-0. By the end of the first half, Rockwall had 438 yards on 21 plays and six touchdowns. They had blitzed the Pirates, who struggled to tackle all night. The Yellowjackets had four different scoring drives where they only needed one play to score.

The loss ends Wylie’s season at 3-6 overall, and coach Carter said the seniors did a great job of overcoming adversity in a season amid the pandemic.

“These guys will hold a special place in my heart being my first year coaching,” Carter said. “They worked their tail off and I’m really proud of them.”

Rockwall advances to face DeSoto in the next round.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]