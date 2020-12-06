Wylie East shut out in season finale

The Raiders’ 2020 campaign ended last Friday evening at home with a 51-0 loss to a talented and well-coached Highland Park squad.

The defeat culminated a season in which Wylie East (1-7 overall, 0-6 in district) experienced a number of tough losses, battled COVID-19 – two games were eliminated due to that disease – but also included a number of top individual performances that offer promise for the future.

The Raiders’ lone victory came during the second game of 2020, in which Wylie East dominated Irving Nimitz for a convincing 42-18 road victory. There were other times, where, had the ball bounced the right way or lady luck had been on East’s side, a few more victories might have turned up. One case was the Nov. 13 home game with John Tyler, during which the Raiders outplayed their foes for much of the contest, only to see victory snatched away in the final minutes.

This past Friday, the Raiders, and those in attendance for the regular-season finale got to see a Highland Park team that is talented, well-coached and appears quite capable of making a deep run in the postseason.

By Greg Ford