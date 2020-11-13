Pirates playoff-bound after first win of season

Against all odds, the Wylie Pirates are heading to the playoffs.

Due to changes in the district 9-6A playoff format, week four of the district schedule decided who would make the playoffs, regardless of record. The Pirates were able to hit big plays all afternoon through the passing game as they beat the Rowlett Eagles 30-27.

Wylie opened the game with Marcus McElroy finding Cam Pruitt for a 71-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game. In total, all four of the Pirates’ touchdowns were 30 yards or more. It was a back and forth affair when Rowlett’s Ernest Thomas returned a punt 65-yards to take a 27-22 lead. Trailing late, Wylie needed a play.

Once again, it was McElroy to Pruitt. With just under eight minutes remaining, Pruitt caught a pass 20 yards downfield, ducked under the tackle and ran 64 yards to the end zone. Then Seth Kramer caught a deflected pass to get a two-point conversion to take a 30-27 lead. They held on for dear life.

Rowlett’s final Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete and Wylie secured the victory. After a major roster changeover, a new head coach and canceled home games due to COVID-19, the Pirates reach the postseason. Head coach Jimmy Carter praised the growth of the team.

“It’s night and day (from day one),” Carter said. “We’ve grown leaps and bounds and they stick together and they love each other. With different injuries and everything going on, they came together and delivered when it mattered the most.”

Wylie will continue their season on Nov. 20 when they take on Garland at Williams Stadium.

For more on the game see the Nov. 18 edition of The Wylie News, print or digital.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]