Wylie makes quick work of opponents; nears district title

Just a couple of games re­main between the Lady Pirates and a district championship.

After a dramatic week in beating Sachse to take first place in the standings, Wylie made quick work of their next opponents. They swept Lakev­iew Centennial and North Gar­land in straight sets.

The win over the Lady Pa­triots on Tuesday was a 3-0 score that the Lady Pirates led throughout. They won 25-10, 25-16 and 25-15 led by a strong defensive performance on the game.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]