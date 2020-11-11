Wylie makes quick work of opponents; nears district title

Just a couple of games remain between the Lady Pirates and a district championship.
After a dramatic week in beating Sachse to take first place in the standings, Wylie made quick work of their next opponents. They swept Lakeview Centennial and North Garland in straight sets.
The win over the Lady Patriots on Tuesday was a 3-0 score that the Lady Pirates led throughout. They won 25-10, 25-16 and 25-15 led by a strong defensive performance on the game.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]