WYLIE – The Raiders ran into to an athletic pack of Lobos last Friday night at Wylie Stadium, where Wylie East fell 52-17 to Longview in a District 7-5A, Div. I matchup.

The loss dropped the Raiders to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in district competition. Next up for Wylie East is a trip Friday to McKinney for a contest with McKinney North at McKinney ISD Stadium.

For more on the game see the Nov. 4 edition of The Wylie News, print or digital.