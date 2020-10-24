Pirates allow 16 unanswered points in loss

Sometimes all it takes is a good break. For the Wylie Pirates, the breaks didn’t go their way Friday night, as they fell to South Garland 35-30.

Wylie had three turnovers that cost them in this game. The first was a fumble by quarterback Marcus McElroy as the offense was deep in South Garland territory.

The second turnover was with the Pirates up 9-0, Cam Pruitt tried to pick up a rolling South Garland punt and fumbled the ball.

Not only did it cost the Pirates a possession, but it was South Garland’s first plays in Wylie territory. A couple of plays later the Colonels found the end zone.

The final turnover was what changed the game for good. On a third and long, McElroy looked for a screen pass that was intercepted by South Garland’s Keshun Abraham and went 71-yards for a score. It was South Garland’s first lead of the game and capped off 16 unanswered points for the Colonels.

“It was a huge difference,” Wylie coach Jimmy Carter said. “An interception for a touchdown and a fumble when we’re going to score. Turnovers are the name of the game and we got to protect the football better.”

Wylie had the ball at midfield late in the game, but elected to punt on fourth and long. They weren’t able to stop South Garland again and didn’t get another chance.

The loss sends the Pirates to 0-3 on the season with their first loss in district play.

They’ll look to bounce back on the road against Lakeview Centennial next Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]