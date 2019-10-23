District contests await

Andrew Cunningham prepares to punt the ball away against Rowlett in District 10-6A on Friday, Oct. 18. For more photos, click here.

Wylie and Wylie East will venture into district competition on Friday, Oct. 25.

Wylie plays host to Naaman Forest at 7 p.m. on Homecoming in 10-6A.

For scoring updates see The Wylie News Facebook page.

Naaman Forest comes in 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district, following a 35-7 win over South Garland at Williams Stadium in Garland.

The Rangers finished with 300 total yards, 130 passing and 170 rushing on 12 first downs.

The defense allowed 12 first downs on 191 total yards. The Colonels passed for 77 and ran for another 114.

Earlier in district, Naaman Forest beat North Garland 42-18, and lost to Rowlett 7-6 and Sachse 42-28.

They fell to McKinney Boyd 45-7, Arlington Lamar 38-0 and Justin Eaton 31-0 in non-district.

Players to watch for are Austin Valdez, Kingsley Bennett, Khyree Ward, Ja’hari Lee, Devean Deal, Bryson Huey, Kieran Wright, Durim Negron, Tommy Dunn, Adrian Brown, Cameron Smith and Carter Burud.

Wylie East plays 7 p.m. on the road against Sherman in 7-5A Div. I.

The contest will be played at Bearcat Stadium, located at 200 N. Rusk Rd. in Fannin County.

Sherman comes in 3-4 overall and 0-3 in district, following a 27-14 loss Texarkana Texas High.

Texas High jumped to a 13-0 lead after two quarters.

Sherman answered with two scores in the third for a 14-13 advantage going into the fourth quarters.

Texas High completed the comeback with consecutive scores in the fourth quarter, one of which came on an interception return.

Sherman finished with 349 total yards.

The Bearcats opened district with a 49-28 loss on the road to McKinney North.

That was followed by a 44-21 defeat of Poteet.

In the first half of the season wins came over Fort Worth Brewer 28-17, Frisco Liberty 42-14 and Justin Northwest 23-6, with a season-opening loss to rival Denison 29-13.

Players to watch are Tate Bethel, Benjamin Omayebu, Miketavion Brown, Gage Smith, Sean Husband, Jacoby Hunt, Jeffery Banks, Aaron Ingram and Brandon Bonilla.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]