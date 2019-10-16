Teams seeking wins in district competition

Wylie East hosts Mesquite Poteet in District 7-5A Div. I and Wylie travels to Rowlett for 10-6A action. Both games are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Poteet comes in 3-3 overall and 3-0 in district, following a 55-0 lashing of Texarkana Texas High.

The Pirates finished with 331 total yards, 122 passing and 29 yards rushing on 11 first downs.

The defense allowed 15 first downs on 239 total yards. The Tigers rushed for 103 and passed for another 136 yards.

Poteet opened district with a 44-21 win over Sherman at Bearcat Stadium.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]