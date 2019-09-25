Garland, West Mesquite up next

Seth Kramer follows blocking around the right side of the line against Sachse on Friday, Sept. 20 in the District 10-6A opener. For more photos, click here.

TJ Washington gains a large chunk of yards against Fort Worth North Hills on Friday, Sept. 20.

District football action is on tap later this week for Wylie and Wylie East.

Wylie (1-3, 1-0 in district) takes on host Garland at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Williams Stadium.

The Owls are 3-1 and 1-0 in 10-6A, after defeating South Garland 56-43 last week at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

Garland scored 22 points in the first quarter, 13 in the second, 14 in the third and seven in the fourth.

Scoring points in the first were Jayshon Powers (2- and 69-yard runs) and Jordan Hudson (15-yard pass from Cergio Perez). James Cassy picked a pair of extra points and Jordan Hudson ran in a two-point conversion.

Hudson (13-yard pass from Perez) and Charles Allen (19-yard toss from Perez) scored in the second. Cassidy nailed one-of-two point afters.

They managed two scores in the third from Hudson (27-yard pass from Perez) and Powers (8-yard run). Cassidy was true on the extra points.

Garland managed a touchdown in the fourth on a Jaytric 8-yard reception from Perez and Cassidy hit the point after.

The Owls soared to 507 yards on 20 first downs. They rushed for 223 and passed for 284.

Top yard gainers were Perez (18-of-26 for 284 yards passing and five TDs), Powers (196 on 19 totes and three scores) and Hudson (seven receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns).

South Garland rolled up 575 total yards, 448 rushing and 127 passing on 24 first downs, and turned the ball over once on a fumble.

Earlier in the season Garland beat Irving MacArthur 35-22 and Richardson 31-24, and fell to Royse City 37-14.

Perez, Powers and Hudson lead Garland’s offense.

Perez has passed for 906 yards on 61 completions, with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Powers has 96 carries for 567 and five scores, and Hudson has 29 receptions for 473 and nine touchdowns.

In total, the Owls are averaging 221 yards passing and 149.8 receiving through four games.

Wylie East (2-2) heads in to the district opener in 7-5A Div. I riding a two-game winning streak.

The last time that happened was at the start of the 2016 season.

Up first in 7-5A Div. I is West Mesquite at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Hanby Stadium.

The field is located at 400 E. Davis St.

West Mesquite comes in at 0-4, after losses to Hutto 41-21, Lancaster 64-20, Fort Worth Timber Creek 34-31 and last week Denton Ryan 63-7.

In the last contest, the Wranglers lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a pass from Kevin Jennings to Ja’Kobe Walton. Austin Stout kicked the point after.

They finished with 151 total yards, 55 passing and 96 rushing on 11 first downs, with a lost fumble.

Ryan rolled up 20 first downs on 565 all-purpose yards. They rushed for 261 and had 304 through the air.

After four games, West Mesquite’s offense is averaging 282.8 yards per contest. They passed for 173.8 and recorded 109 rushing.

Jennings has passed for 590 yards on 58 completions, with five scores and three interceptions.

He’s also rushed for 54 yards.

Top rushers are Ty Jordan (32 carries for 202 yards and four TDs) and D’Erian Mitchell (101 on 26 carries).

Jennings’ top pass catching targets are Jordan (26 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns) and Joshua Little (121 on seven receptions).

By David Jenkins