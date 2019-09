Marcus McElroy, Jr. breaks away from a Rockwall-Heath defender en route to a 5-yard touchdown on Friday, Sept. 6 at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. For more photos, click here.

Heath pulls out win in double overtime

ROCKWALL – It was a good old-fashioned offensive shoot out between Wylie and Rockwall-Heath football.

The Hawks were the last ones standing in a 44-41 double overtime win on Friday, Sept. 6 at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]