Jackson set for USATF meet

Charis Jackson is out for medals in the finale meet of the summer track and field season.

The incoming Wylie East freshman will compete in four events during the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympics.

The meet is July 22-28 at Hornet Stadium on the California State University at Sacramento campus in California.

Jackson, member of the North Texas Jackrabitts will compete in the 13-14 year olds 400 and 800 meters, and 400 and 1,600 relays.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

