Braves collect all-district honors

NEVADA – Community baseball enjoyed the spoils of winning district during the selection of honors.
Parker Simpson was the Most Valuable Player from 13-4A.
Kyle Busker earned the Offensive MVP.
Bryan Terry was picked as the Pitcher of the Year.
Head coach Kyle Onken was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
Making the first-team were Jet Graham (infield), Jayden Vasquez (infield), Clay Saenz (outfield), Zach Bell (outfield) and Hayden Miller (designated hitter).
Josh Schroeder (infield) and Lane Anthony (outfield) were on the second-team.
By David Jenkins • [email protected]