Lady Raiders earn 10-5A awards

Lady Raider softball sailed away with all-district honors for 2019.

Katelynn Herod made the first-team in 10-5A. On the second-team were Ashlyn Wood and Jayden Miles.

Wylie East made history this past season.

They qualified for the playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Lady Raiders came up just short in 6-3 and 5-4 losses to Frisco Independence in Class 5A Region II bi-district.

Wylie East ended up 11-18 overall and fourth in District 10-5A at 4-6.

10-5A awards 2019

Most Valuable Player – McKinney North’s Kaitlyn Derheim

Co-Offensive MVP – McKinney North’s Hannah Cain and Lovejoy’s Mackeznie Mitchell

Defensive MVP – Lovejoy’s Leah Taylor

Pitcher of the Year – McKinney North’s Raegan Kleppe

Catcher of the Year – McKinney North’s Lauren Ledbetter

Newcomer of the Year – Denison’s Ashlinn Hamilton

Utility Player of the Year – McKinney North’s Caroline Leos

Coach of the Year – McKinney North’s Olivia Guin

First-team

Princeton’s Cameron Wilson, Lovejoy’s Rebecca Holiman, Delaney DiCristoFaro and Celeste Soliz, Sherman’s Jessica Bridges and Jillian Whitmire, McKinney North’s Paige Cappell and Cierra Faubion, and Denison’s Elizabeth Linwood.

Second-team

Lovejoy’s Madeline Robinson, Carlee Shaeffer and Sydney Provence, Sherman’s Ashley Boatright and Emma Jones, Denison’s Shayla Love and Princeton’s Mercedes Rodriguez.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]