Raiders haul in district honors

After a successful district soccer season the Raiders brought home a large share of honors.

Leading the way in 10-5A superlatives were Defensive Most Valuable Player Maurico Ruiz, Maxwell Quaye as the Keeper of the Year and Coach of the Year John True.

Xavier Dawes, Liam Garcia, Elliot Janway, Colin Story, Marcus Saldana and Mason Swanson made the first-team.

Second-team honors went to Alex Anaya, Colton Pannell, Vinsinh Kounlavouth, Eddy Avalos and Garrett Gephart.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]