WE trio looks to be drafted into NFL ranks

The ultimate goal for every athlete, no matter the sport, is compete at the professional level.

For three former Wylie East football players those dreams could become reality later this week.

The 83rd National League Football draft is Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

There will be seven rounds with the Cleveland Browns picking first and with the final pick at 256 is the Atlanta Falcons. For those not drafted, they can be picked up as a free agent.

Headlining the list for Wylie East is former Oklahoma State University receiver Marcell Ateman.

The former Raider was a five-year member of the OSU passing attack. He missed the 2016 season with an injury.

As a senior in 2017, he played 13 games and finished with 1,156 total yards.

He had eight touchdowns, averaged 18.3 yards per catch and had 13 receptions for 20-plus yards.

Ateman closed out his senior season in 2017 by helping OSU to a win in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando.

He caught five passes for 107 yards, second to fellow senior James Washington. The later had 126 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

The 6-4 220 pound Ateman, signed with the Cowboys in 2013 after a stand out multi-year career at Wylie East.

He also had offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas Tech.

