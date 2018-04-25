Saturday, 28 April, 2018
BREAKING NEWS
WE trio looks to be drafted into NFL ranks

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

2 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie graduate Kameron Kelly is headed to the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. Kelly played cornerback for San Diego State University. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

4 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie East graduate Marcell Ateman was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round with the 228 overall pick in the NFL draft. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

24 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie softball completed the sweep of Southlake Carroll with a 7-6 win in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round at Wylie. The Pirates pulled out the win after scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Wylie won the opening game 5-3 at Carroll. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook