Modern convenience or modern-day nightmare?

Plastic waste is polluting ecosystems, affecting health

In the bustling urban landscape of modern America lies a problem that’s as pervasive as it is pernicious: plastic waste. And despite the concerted efforts to recycle paper, cardboard and metals, plastic continues to permeate our landfills, oceans and even infiltrate our bodies.

A recent report by Greenpeace USA paints a stark picture of the situation, revealing that out of the estimated 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by U.S. households in 2021, a mere 2.4 million tons were recycled. This dismal figure underscores a larger issue – the failure of plastic recycling.

By Carrie Dunlea

For more on this story see the April 17, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.