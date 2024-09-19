Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Teen’s dress wasn’t always ‘in the cards’ for State Fair

by | Sep 19, 2024 | Latest, news

The dress features a train made from playing cards as well as a 3-D heart shaped bustle crafted from pieces of cut cards.  Courtesy photo

When Kaylee Rodgers’ mom brought home extra decks of playing cards from work one day, the 16-year-old homeschool student didn’t see a game—she saw possibilities. 

What began as a small craft project made entirely from the cards blossomed into something much larger than she expected, eventually earning her unexpected online notoriety.

“I just started doing it for fun,” Kaylee said, recalling how her mom suggested entering her unique creation, an elaborate, full-length gown, requiring nearly 50 decks in total, into the State Fair of Texas.

Kaylee’s mother, Rebekah Rodgers, fondly recalled her daughter’s grandmother doing “fun” craft projects with Kaylee and her nephews. 

“One summer, they all made houses out of leftover (clean) food containers like egg cartons, cereal boxes and such,” she said.   

Unlike some of those childhood projects, this dress presented numerous challenges. Kaylee spent countless hours sketching rough designs, cutting up the cards and assembling the garment. She began with the corset, then built out the front and eventually made her way to the back. 

“There’s so much trial and error,” she said, explaining how she scrapped an initial bulky bustle that didn’t flow with the rest of the dress. 

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Tour ghostly downtown haunts

Tour ghostly downtown haunts

Sep 19, 2024 | , ,

Taylor Vaughn-Thomas, Jessie Mejia and Ofilia Berrera act out roles in last year’s ghost tours sponsored by the library, the historical society and parks and recreation. Courtesy photo Wylie’s history comes alive this fall with the return of the Wylie Whispers Ghost...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023