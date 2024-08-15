Subscribe
Collin College Fall

Breaking Free: A Ministry of Miracles

by | Aug 15, 2024 | Life & Style, Uncategorized

Scott Mormon, the founder of Breaking Free, has several pillars of service. To learn more, visit bfservices.org. Courtesy photo

Six days a week Scott Mormon is on a mission. He’s in the streets of Plano ministering to the homeless and disadvantaged, then working with at-risk youth, serving church ministers and ministries, conducting servant leadership training and spreading hope through his organization, Breaking Free.

Mormon, 60, is the heart and soul behind this nonprofit, often referred to as a “Ministry of Miracles.”

For more on this story see the August 14, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Last-minute getaways for DFW families

Last-minute getaways for DFW families

Jul 31, 2024 |

Just a few hours away, Broken Bow, Oklahoma offers hiking, boating, fishing opportunities, along with plenty of rental cabins, making it a great option for a quick family trip. Courtesy Daniel Hubbard, Pixabay As summer draws to a close and the school year looms,...

read more
Heat exacerbates summer garden issues for Texans

Heat exacerbates summer garden issues for Texans

Jul 17, 2024 |

Mulch does double duty in a garden, preserving moisture while helping to keep weeds down. Courtesy Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife Texas gardeners usually sing the same tune this time of year — the heat is oppressive, and moisture is in short supply. Some East Texas...

read more
Parks and Recreation the Texas way

Parks and Recreation the Texas way

Jul 3, 2024 |

Guadalupe Mountains Texas summers as a kid could be summed up with the three P’s: popsicles, pools and parks! Basically, if my siblings and I weren’t outside – running, splashing, laughing, enjoying every last second of freedom – then we were inside, sleeping for the...

read more
Make your next family vacation more affordable

Make your next family vacation more affordable

Jun 12, 2024 |

The cost of everyday items continues to stretch many people’s budgets, even as financial experts note that inflation is cooling off. When individuals feel a pinch in their wallets, non-essentials, such as vacations, often are on the chopping block. But they may not...

read more
Crafts lead the way for Mother’s Day gifts

Crafts lead the way for Mother’s Day gifts

May 9, 2024 |

Mother’s Day is a special time for children to show their appreciation for their mothers, grandmothers and the other special women in their lives. Older children typically are capable of designing their own Mother’s Day crafts or even shopping for gifts for Mom, while...

read more
Vintage trailer bliss

Vintage trailer bliss

Apr 24, 2024 |

Dreamy sunsets paint the sky a messy blend of orange and pink, while sweet-smelling grass, pristine mountains and bubbling water surround you. It’s the beginning of summertime – camping season! While there’s nothing wrong with sleeping bags inside a tent, we prefer...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe