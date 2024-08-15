Breaking Free: A Ministry of Miracles

Scott Mormon, the founder of Breaking Free, has several pillars of service. To learn more, visit bfservices.org. Courtesy photo

Six days a week Scott Mormon is on a mission. He’s in the streets of Plano ministering to the homeless and disadvantaged, then working with at-risk youth, serving church ministers and ministries, conducting servant leadership training and spreading hope through his organization, Breaking Free.

Mormon, 60, is the heart and soul behind this nonprofit, often referred to as a “Ministry of Miracles.”

