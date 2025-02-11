Lady Raiders start strong, advance in playoffs

Wylie East senior Tabria Williams dribbles the ball up the court during Monday’s bi-district playoff game against North Forney from Dallas Skyline High School. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Art Stricklin

[email protected]

DALLAS – Decked out in brand-new pink district playoff T-shirts during warmups, Wylie East put on a playoff-worthy performance Monday night, securing a 48-35 victory over North Forney at Skyline High School.

The Lady Raiders (18-17) led most of the game but had to hold off a determined North Forney (13-16) fourth quarter rally. The Lady Falcons cut the deficit to six points, but the Lady Raiders away in the final minutes in the Region II-Division II 6A playoff.

“I thought we played some really good defense tonight and stuck to our game plan,” said Wylie East head coach Meaghan Hodapp.

“But the main thing is we got the first round win,” she said. “We’ve been on a drought for three years, so It felt good to get the win tonight.”

Wylie East’s dynamic twosome of senior guard Saliz Ward and sophomore forward Morgan Jennings led the way in the playoff win.

Ward finished with 22 including nine in the fourth quarter to seal the win, while Jennings had 10 points including the first six.

Wylie East will advance to play the winner of state ranked Desoto vs. Harker Heights, who play on Tuesday, at a location and time still to be determined.

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe, to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

