Wylie Prep finishes as TAPPS Class 3A state runner-up

Wylie Prep senior Parker Van Meerveld sets an opportunity for a hitting attempt during a home match against Abilene Christian. The Lady Patriots finished as the TAPPS Division II state runner-up. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By Daniel Taylor

Special to the Wylie News

ROBINSON, Texas – Despite falling just short of a state championship, Wylie Prep Academy’s journey to the TAPPS 3A finals was a testament to their resilience, teamwork and unwavering determination throughout an unforgettable season.

In a tough battle with Providence Classical School in Friday afternoon’s state championship match, Wylie Prep battled from the first serve all the way to final whistle and despite a 3-0 loss (25-21, 26-24, 25-21), the Lady Patriots (26-5) never showed defeat and never gave up.

