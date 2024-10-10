One step closer: Sachse, Wylie, Wylie East advance to regionals

Wylie won the District 9-6A boys cross country meet championship on Thursday, while Wylie East is also bound for the Region II-6A meet with a second-place team finish. Wylie junior Zachary Brumfield, right, won the individual title in a time of 16:03. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Everything came together for the Sachse, Wylie and Wylie East cross country teams at Thursday morning’s District 9-6A meet from Wylie High School.

The Mustangs, Pirates and Raiders qualified both their boys and girls teams for the Region II-6A meet after finishing in the top three of their respective divisions.

Wylie scored 25 team points to win their eighth consecutive district champion, while Wylie East’s girls, which won its first-ever district title last year, made it back-to-back titles after cruising to the team title with 21 points.

Sachse’s girls finished in second place with 56 points, while Wylie’s 66 points, good for third was more than enough to punch the Lady Pirates’ ticket into regionals. Wylie East’s boys earned silver with 41 points, while Sachse’s boys were third with 55.

Wylie junior Zachary Brumfield was crowned boys 9-6A champion after winning a competitive race in a time of 16:03. He was one of four Pirates to finish in the top 10. Junior Landon Cooper overtook another runner near the finish line to finish in second place in 16:08. Senior Austin Jackson was fifth in 6:28 and junior Hudson Donnell placed sixth overall in 16:30.

Wylie East junior Madison Akers continued her breakout season by winning the 9-6A title in dominant fashion, recording a time of 19:48 to defeat her nearest competitor by 19 seconds.

Overall, it was a stellar day on the course for the Lady Raiders, who had all seven runners finish in the top 10. In addition to Akers’ first-place finish, senior Evelyn Seddig (20:16) garnered bronze, freshman Isabelle Price (20:23) took fourth place, junior Layla Talbott (20:43) was sixth, senior Brookelyn Davis (20:46) captured seventh place, senior Myranda Wied (20:47) finished in eighth place and junior Alexis Schmidt (21:00) placed 10th.

Sachse placed five runners in the top 10.

Freshman Arora Ngo earned her first 9-6A meet medal after finishing second overall in the girls race in a time of 20:15, while senior Ana Ortega was ninth in 20:54. As for the Mustang boys, they received a seventh-place finish from senior Ethan Massey (16:31), an eighth-place finish by junior Roman Rabel (16:33) and a 10th-place finish from sophomore Samuel Ledbetter (16:39).

The Region II-6A meet is set for Monday, Oct. 21 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

