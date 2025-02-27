Fancy Plants brings greenery to downtown

Alicia Kam, owner of Fancy Plants in downtown Wylie, offers a wide variety of houseplants to suit everyone. The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

Alicia Kam has turned over a new leaf—leaving behind the classroom to cultivate a new passion: plants. The former Wylie East High School teacher has transitioned from the classroom to the world of houseplants, opening Fancy Plants in downtown Wylie in mid-December.

Kam, who also taught at Birmingham Elementary earlier in her career, spent six and a half years educating students in Wylie and additional years in another district before deciding to pursue her long-held passion.

“Plants were always a hobby,” she said. “I always liked visiting plant shops, and I thought, ‘This would be so fun to do when I retire.’ That was kind of my plan.”

But when she found the perfect location—a corner space with large windows that previously housed a bakery and an ice cream shop—she knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“I loved my school. I loved my kids. I loved teaching high school,” Kam said. “But I was just ready for something different.”

Fancy Plants has quickly gained traction, with more customers discovering it each week.

