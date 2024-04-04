Subscribe
General election contests; early voting begins April 22

Residents from Collin County cities with Spring general elections will head to the polls later this month to begin the early voting process to elect city council members in contested races. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

Two places on the Wylie City Council are contested. Place 2 incumbent Dave Strang is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Ahmed Abdelghani. Place 4 incumbent Scott Williams, who has served since 2021, faces Syed Danish Aftab.

In Sachse, Place 1 incumbent Mayor pro tem Brett Franks, who has served since 2012, has been challenged by Atif Ahmed. Place 2 incumbent Michelle Howarth faces Beau Hooten and Nisar Razvi in her bid for a third term.

For the first time in over a decade, St. Paul is having a general election with contested races. Mayor David Gensler, who entered office in 2022, faces Kent Swaner. Alderman Seat 3 incumbent John Crowe is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Justin Graham.

Thursday, April 4 is the last day to register to vote. The first day of early voting is Monday, April 22 and continues through April 30. Visit https://www.collincountytx.gov/Elections/election-information

For more on local elections, see the print or digital edition of The Wylie News.

