Proposed budget updates presented by city manager

Boards and commission members are jointly sworn in at the Tuesday, June 25 city council meeting.

Before discussing the continuing budget building process, Wylie council took time for recognitions and proclamations at their last regular meeting.

Representatives from U.S. Congressman Keith Self’s office honored members of the Wylie Police Department, and incoming board and commission members took oaths while outgoing members were recognized by Mayor Matthew Porter and Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester.

Porter also proclaimed July Parks and Recreation month with department staff present during the June 25 meeting.

After approving the consent agenda and filling a vacancy on the city’s Board of Review, a budget work session occupied the majority of the meeting.

City Manager Brent Parker led the discussion of the FY 2024-25 general fund budget explaining that department directors’ budget requests had been reviewed.

He presented budget assumptions, beginning with revenue, using a $7.2 billion as the certified estimate of taxable value of real property within the city limits. The certified estimate of taxable value was released by Collin Central Appraisal District in early May for all taxing entities within the county.

