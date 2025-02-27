Subscribe
WISD trustees hear special education, dress code updates 

by | Feb 27, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

WEHS TMEA All-State Choir Students were honored at the Monday, Feb 24 board meeting. Back row from left, trustees Jacob Day, Suzi Kennon, Mike Williams, Bill Howard, Kylie Reising, Stacie Smith and Virdie Montgomery. Front row: Choir director Nathan Dame, Nathan Jacob, Logan Drum, Parker Smith, Isabella Cavalier and WEHS principal Tiffany Doolan. Courtesy Wylie ISD

The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees recognized several outstanding achievements during their Feb. 24, 2025, meeting. Among the honorees were members of the Wylie East High School All-State Choir and the Wylie High School All-State Jazz Ensemble, Orchestra and Choir. 

Additionally, the board celebrated the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State volleyball members from Wylie East High School.

In addition to the recognition segment, the board received updates on non-action items, including reports on Special Education and district dress code policies. Executive Director of Special Education Jamie Fletcher presented a report on Special Education, highlighting the department’s continued growth and the expanding services it provides to students.

The report also addressed the 2023 restructuring efforts aimed at better meeting the increasing needs of the district’s special education population and the financial considerations tied to that growth. 

Fletcher noted that the percentage of special education students compared to the total student population has risen from 12.5% in 2021 to 17.3% currently. Total student enrollment during this time has grown from 18,204 students to about 19,500 at present.

