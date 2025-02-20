Library to host Cowboys of Color Rodeo speakers

Robby Hearn will speak about his family’s legacy and the history of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo at Smith Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Courtesy photo

Saddle up and head down to Smith Public Library for education and entertainment provided by the Cowboys of Color Rodeo from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

For more than 50 years, the organization has shared the untold stories of America’s multicultural history through rodeos and educational programs.

Library visitors will hear from Executive Director Elizabeth Lawless, along with Robby Hearn, son of founder Cleo Hearn, and Coy Poitier, Buffalo Soldier program coordinator for Texas Parks and Wildlife. Lawless said that artifacts will be available to view in conjunction with the time for speaking and questions.

By Allison LaBrot

For more on this story see the February 20, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.