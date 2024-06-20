Man arrested for recording in public restroom

A 29-year-old male Wylie resident was arrested for recording video of others in a Founders Park restroom, according to Wylie police.

At approximately 12:41 p.m. Thursday, June 6, officers responded to the restroom at Founders Park located at 851 Hensley Drive due to reports that a male was recording another male in a bathroom stall, according to a statement from Ofc. Alexandra Waters.

Officers responded and spoke with the caller, who stated that while in the bathroom stall he noticed the person in the stall next to him holding a phone over the top of the stall and video recording his actions.

The man was still in the stall when officers entered the restroom.

After questioning, Eder Potisek-Castellanos was placed under arrest for Invasive Visual Recording and his phone was seized as evidence, police said.

Digital evidence revealed numerous videos of men using the restroom filmed over stall walls, some of which were geolocated to Lavon.

According to Waters, the investigation is continuing.