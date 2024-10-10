No-fly zone: Wylie grounds Rowlett in dominant 42-0 win

Wylie senior defensive lineman Brady Light (44) pushes Rowlett junior running back Kevin Cottrell to the turf for a tackle during a District 9-6A football game Thursday, Oct. 10 from Wylie Stadium. The Pirates earned a 42-0 shutout win over the Eagles. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie senior quarterback Jagger Bale threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns on passes of 70, 15 and 43 yards to lead the Pirates to a dominant 42-0 shutout victory at Wylie Stadium on Thursday.

Bale’s favorite target in the passing game was senior Martaveion Sanders, who had 127 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Sophomore running back Daylon Gordon added 74 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Wylie out-gained Rowlett 528-126 in total yards with the Eagles doing a majority of their damage in the second half.

Rowlett entered the red zone on their final three drives of the game but was held scoreless. Wylie preserved the shutout after forcing an incomplete pass by Rowlett sophomore quarterback Samuel Loera on a fourth-and-4 play from the Pirates’ 19-yard line with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

It was the third straight win for Wylie (4-3, 3-1), which moves into sole possession of second place in District 9-6A.

Thursday’s win was also the first shutout victory for the Pirates since a 44-0 blanking of South Garland on Sept. 8, 2022.

Wylie is scheduled to travel to Williams Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 17 for a contest with Garland.

