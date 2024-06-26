Car show at Bluegrass on Ballard this weekend

Robert Vaughan from East Fork Masonic Lodge 650 has been the organizer of the Bluegrass on Ballard Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show since 2017. Courtesy of Robert Vaughan

Bluegrass on Ballard, one of the city’s most anticipated annual events, is set to feature more than just music, arts, and crafts. A significant attraction is the large car show, which will showcase over 200 cars. Enthusiasts and visitors can expect a diverse array of vehicles, making it a must-see part of the event.

The all-day event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29 in downtown Wylie. However, the car show is held rain or shine from 4-9 p.m.

