Police investigating auto-pedestrian fatality

A Murphy resident died in an automobile versus pedestrian accident in Wylie, according to Wylie police.

At Approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Wylie police and fire rescue responded to the intersection of North State Highway 78 and Kreymer Lane near Walmart in reference to an automobile involved auto-pedestrian accident, according to a statement from Officer Alexandra Waters.

Upon arrival, the driver and several witnesses were providing life saving measures to the victim. According to the release, Wylie EMS transported the male, identified as 71-year-old Murphy resident Solomon T. Solomon to a regional hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The police department’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash site to lead the investigation, according to police. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating, and no criminal charges are expected at this time.