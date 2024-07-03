Solar car team headed to Texas Motor Speedway

The East Beast Extreme, a solar car built by Wylie East students, will be racing Against other teams at Texas Motor Speedway in mid-July.

Under the sweltering Texas sun, the Wylie East Solar Car Team will soon be ready to beat the heat as they compete in a NASCAR-like setting.

The students have been preparing for their biggest event of the year — four days of racing at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth — since September 2023.

The Solar Car Challenge will feature 32 teams from 12 states, including 16 teams from Texas July 14-17.

The Wylie East team was among those chosen from over 200 teams that submitted letters of intent for the competition.

The competing teams are from all over the country and the race is now international with a Canadian team on the roster.

