Dallas man sentenced to life for 2021 murder of Sachse resident 

A Dallas man has been sentenced to life without parole for his capital murder conviction in the 2021 robbery and beating death of a Sachse resident.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced that Brandon Dale, 43, was found guilty in the death of Salah Rashad Eid of Sachse.

Dale and two other defendants, Zachary Shoppa and Taylor James, were indicted on charges of capital murder in 2021. Shoppa plead guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison and James is still awaiting trial.

