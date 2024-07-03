New home being built for veteran

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo. Courtesy photo

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo and his family will receive a new home being built for them in Lavon. They were surprised with the presentation during a Tuesday, June 18, groundbreaking ceremony.

Operation Finally Home, Trophy Signature Homes and MA Partners are providing the home for the 14-year veteran who was wounded during the second of four active-duty deployments in Iraq.

A native of Samoa, Toilolo married his high school sweetheart, Margaret, in 1998 and joined the Army in 2000.

During Toilolo’s second deployment to Iraq in 2007, he and his unit were patrolling a crowded market street when a suicide bomber moved inside their formation and detonated a bomb, wounding Toilolo and his entire squad.

