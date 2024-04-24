Volunteers recognized, midyear budget adjustment considered

Tuesday’s regular council meeting featured several presentations and recognitions, including National Volunteer Week with several volunteers from local nonprofits in attendance.

On the regular agenda, council considered writing an ordinance for a change of zoning for a 20-acre planned development located at 2535-2701 S. State Highway 78. Council also considered a midyear budget adjustment and the College Park saga continued.

During a work session, an overview of the Parks and Recreation Department was presented, and five-year recommendations were discussed.

