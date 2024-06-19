Council recognizes Juneteenth; FD updates fee schedule

Mayor Matthew Porter and Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester recognized Wylie Way student Oliver Hernandez at last week’s regular council meeting.

It was back to business as usual as Mayor Matthew Porter presided over last week’s council meeting less than 24 hours after becoming a father.

At the regular council meeting held Tuesday, June 11, the Juneteenth holiday, June 19, was recognized with members of the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie. The mayor also recognized Wylie Way student Oliver Hernandez.

Tabled during the Tuesday, April 23 regular meeting, council revisited a request to amend a planned development approved in 2020. Owners of the 20-acre property located from 2535-2701 S. State Highway 78 wanted changes that would increase the number of multi-family units from 150 to 250. The owners did not show up for the meeting but asked that the item be tabled again while the project is finalized. Council chose not to table the item again and denied the request to amend the planned development but noted that the original planned development is still approved.

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe led a discussion on updating the fire department’s comprehensive fee schedule, providing a savings/repealing clause, severability clause and penalty clause. The main changes to the comprehensive fee schedule are the fees associated with the new ambulance services and updating fees to the latest industry standards. Council approved the item.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!