County property tax appraisals mailed

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth.

Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate appraisal notices for residential and commercial property owners.

The CCAD mailed the 2025 real property appraisal notices on April 15.

According to Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance, act quickly if you have a question after receiving your notice.

“We encourage taxpayers to review their appraisal notice and if they disagree with the value and choose to file a protest, that they should do so quickly,” he said.

In lieu of a formal protest, property owners could also contact the district for an informal protest.

This gives the owner, or their tax agent, and an appraiser the opportunity to present information about the property. Information can include sale documents, purchase contracts, closing disclosures, any sale conditions, independent fee appraisals, inspection reports, cost to build contracts, pending repairs, surveys and photographs. The district’s appraiser will review the subject property’s appraisal and supporting market data.

If an owner (or agent) and the appraiser agree to the value of the property, the appraiser will print and sign a settlement agreement contract for the owner to sign.

At that point, no other steps are required, and the value is final for the current year and the protest hearing will be closed.

If a resolution cannot be established between the two parties, the owner can proceed to the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) protest if the deadline to protest has not passed.

An informal review does not entitle the owner to create an ARB protest automatically. To appear before the ARB, a written protest must be filed by the protest deadline.

Property owners have until Thursday, May 15, to file a tax protest. Residents can file online at efileprotest.collincad.org, by mail or by dropping off their form at the CCAD customer service counter.

The district also suggests using the QR code on the front of their notice to set up an informal meeting or use the district’s WaitWhile system.

Office hours are Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The district will have extended hours until 7 p.m. on Apr. 24, May 1, 8 and 15 for taxpayers who are unable to meet during normal business hours.

