Council candidates file pre-election campaign reports

by | Apr 24, 2025 | Latest

Wylie city council candidates have filed their required 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming municipal election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law.

The two candidates who have filed reports are Hamza Fraz and Todd Pickens. Both are candidates for Place 3 on the city council. 

Candidate Fraz reported raising approximately $5,870 in contributions since the last filing period. The campaign reported expenditures totaling around $4,600, with the bulk of the spending going toward campaign signs, mailers and a venue rental.

The campaign finance report lists itemized expenses including $2,390 for printed signs and flyers, $1,730 for mailers and $280 for venue rental for a campaign launch event.

Candidate Pickens reported raising approximately $1,220 in contributions since the last filing period. The campaign reported expenditures totaling around $2,900, with the bulk of the spending going toward campaign signs, flyers and website development.

The campaign finance report lists itemized expenses including $2,380 for printed signs and flyers and $400 for website development.

Under state law, political committees involved in elections must file campaign finance reports 30 and 8 days before the election, even if they report no activity during the 8-day period.

According to the Texas Election Code §254.038, any committee that files a 30-day preelection report is also required to file the 8-day pre-election report. Political committees may choose a modified reporting schedule if planning to stay under $1,010 in both contributions and expenditures.

The reports provide transparency to voters and regulators regarding the financial activity of campaigns and are reviewed by the Texas Ethics Commission.

