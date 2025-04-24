REAL ID deadline is May 7

Beginning May 7, every air traveler 18 years or older will be required to present a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S. or access certain federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, sets minimum security standards for state-issued identification cards. Though enforcement has been delayed multiple times, DHS says the 2025 deadline is firm.

“REAL ID is a critical step toward enhancing the security of our identification system and protecting our nation,” said former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement.

To be REAL ID compliant, a driver’s license or identification card must include specific security features and be issued by a state that meets federal verification requirements. These IDs are typically marked with a gold or black star in the top right corner.

To obtain a REAL ID, individuals must apply in person at a state motor vehicle agency and present several documents. These include proof of identity (such as a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate), your Social Security number, and two documents proving state residency (such as utility bills or lease agreements).

Each state’s requirements may vary slightly, so officials urge residents to check with their local DMV before applying.

Travelers without a REAL ID after the deadline will still be able to fly—but only if they present an alternative acceptable form of identification. These include a valid U.S. passport or passport card, a Department of Defense ID, or a DHS trusted traveler card, such as Global Entry, NEXUS or SENTRI.

Children under 18 traveling with an adult do not need a REAL ID.

Despite widespread public information campaigns, a 2023 DHS survey found that less than half of Americans were aware of the upcoming deadline, and many did not know whether their license was compliant.

Transportation Security Administration officials encourage travelers to prepare early to avoid airport delays or missed flights.

“Don’t wait until the last minute,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. “Check your ID now and make a plan if you need to upgrade.”

REAL ID enforcement applies only to air travel and access to certain federal buildings and nuclear facilities. It does not affect driving, voting, applying for federal benefits, or entering national parks.

For more information, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.